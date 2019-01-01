Abraham, Elmohamady, Adomah and Kodjia earn Premier League promotion with Aston Villa

The Villa Park outfit saw off Frank Lampard's men to bag the last promotion ticket to the English top-flight

Anglo-Nigerian player Tammy Abraham, ’s Ahmed Elmohamady, ’s Albert Adomah and ’s Jonathan Kodjia have helped secure their promotion ticket to the Premier League next season.

Villa defeated 2-1 in Monday’s Championship play-off final to book their return to the English top-flight after a three-year absence.

Goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn were enough for Dean Smith's men at Wembley as Martin Waghorn's late effort stood as just a consolation for Derby.

Elmohamady provided an assist for El Ghazi’s opener in the 44th minute with his well-taken cross that was converted by the Dutch international.

Abraham and Elmohamady were in action for the entire 90 minutes while Admoah was on parade for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Andre Green.

Kodjia was an unused substitute as the Lions wrapped up their season on a high.

We are Aston Villa...



And we are back!#AVFC pic.twitter.com/LC8uAIdJ3H — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2019

Elmohamady was named in 's provisional squad for the 2019 on home soil while Kodjia waits to hear his fate in Ivory Coast's squad.

The 24-team tournament is scheduled to start on June 21 with Egypt taking on Zimbabwe.