Talib elated as Selangor United record third Premier League win

Premier League newcomers Selangor United keep pace with the leading pack, following a 1-0 away win over PDRM.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia newcomers Selangor United keep pace with the league leaders, after edging PDRM FA 1-0 in their matchday four encounter on Saturday.

In the match that was held at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, both sides were only separated by Raslam Khan Rashid's 27th-minute goal.

Talking to the press following the encounter, United boss Abdul Talib Sulaiman praised the commitment shown by his players and staff to ensure they came away with the three points.

"It was a nervous game, with PDRM needing a win playing as the hosts. But we managed to defend our one-goal lead to bag an important win, and to maintain our position in the standings.

"I need to thank the players and coaching staff for the commitment they've shown in the match, and for that, praise Allah, we got our third win (in the league)," said the former Selangor player.

They are currently in second place, with two more round four matches to be played on Sunday.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!