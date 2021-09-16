Abdallah Sima to Brighton: The best African deal of the transfer window?

Have the Seagulls pulled off a coup by recruiting the Senegal forward?

Abdallah Sima wasn’t the most high-profile African mover during the summer transfer window—nor was he the most expensive—but in time, he could prove to be one of the most valuable deals of the summer.

This was one of the talking points on the recent African Football HQ transfer window special, as the pod discussed the biggest deals of the last few months.

Brighton & Hove Albion signed Sima from Slavia Prague, before duly loaning him out to Stoke City to help him acclimatise to life in English football.

It’s an arrangement that should work out for all parties, particularly in the years to come as Brighton look to reap the rewards on their investment.

In the short term, Stoke will appreciate the prospect of enjoying the services of a player in fine form, who offers versatility, a goal threat, and the physical presence to compete in the second tier.

The Championship is a rough-and-tumble, mud-and-nettles division, and its hurly-burly nature should afford Sima an ideal context in which to find his feet in the English game.

Moving from the Czech Republic to the Championship still remains a considerable leap, but it’s far more manageable than had the youngster been pitched in immediately against Premier League defences.

For Brighton, who parted with around £7 million for the frontman, the benefits could be far reaching.

Despite only making his professional debut in 2020, Sima netted 15 goals in 32 outings for Slavia Prague during his debut campaign.

As well as excelling in the Czech top flight—both in wide areas and through the middle—he showcased his quality in the Europa League, notably with a goal as Leicester City were eliminated in the Round of 32.

In the past, he’s been linked with Arsenal, who eliminated Slavia from the Europa League last term, and his ability to cut in from out wide to make or take goalscoring opportunities has prompted parallels with Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

In terms of his profile—both biographical and playing style—he should be an ideal long-term fit for the Seagulls, who love to cultivate youngsters with the potential of taking their game to the next level, and Sima has the potential to be a massive hit on the south coast.