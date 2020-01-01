Abambila: Ghana midfielder scores as Gornik Leczna hold Medyk Konin

The Ghanaian midfielder was on target but her effort was not enough to hand Roman Jaszczak's team the three points

Ernestina Abambila scored her second Polish Ekstraliga goal in Medyk Konin's 2-2 draw with Gornik Leczna on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress in since joining from Spanish side Huelva in June and had opened her goal account in a 6-0 win over Rolnik Biedrzychowice in August.

On returning from the international break, Roman Jaszczak's team was aiming to build on the winning momentum this week following a 3-0 victory at Akademia Piłkarska in their last outing.

Medyk made a strong start to the contest as Dominika Kopinska opened the scoring for them, with a fine finish after just 12 minutes.

Abambila's super strike handed the hosts the second goal of the match on the half-hour mark to ensure a comfortable first-half lead.

However, Medyk failed to consolidate on her first-half advantage as they lost composure in the second half, letting Nikola Karczewska pull one back for the visitors three minutes after the restart.

15 minutes from time, Gornik Łeczna gained the vital equaliser through Roksana Ratajczyk to eventually force a stalemate.

international Abambila, who was involved from the start to finish on her sixth outings this season for Medyk has taken to social media to celebrate her second goal of the season.

Saturday's draw leaves Medyk in third position with 13 points from six games - six behind UKS Łodz and leaders Czarni Sosnowiec, who are yet to allow a slip up this season.

Abambila and Medyk will aim to gain a massive win when they host bottom-placed ROW Rybnik in their next match on October 3.