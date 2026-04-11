A return that has the Pharaohs worried… New Zealand national team gets a major boost ahead of the World Cup

New Zealand has received a major boost ahead of the World Cup after English club Nottingham Forest announced that veteran striker Chris Wood is ready to return to action—a development that could throw a spanner in the works for Egypt, who are drawn in the same group as the Kiwis.

The 34-year-old had been sidelined since last October after knee surgery, but his extended rehabilitation is now complete.

Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira confirmed that Wood is “physically and mentally ready to return”, adding that his comeback is a major boost for club and country alike.

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Wood, his country’s all-time leading scorer, adds vital firepower and know-how against resilient defences, warning Egypt to be wary when the two sides meet.

Regarded as New Zealand’s most dangerous weapon, Wood combines formidable physicality with a clinical finishing ability, and his timely return sends an early warning to the Pharaohs.

New Zealand sit in World Cup Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran, with matches scheduled for June.

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