"A mutual desire to extend"... Details of PSG's offer to renew Enrique's contract

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, manager Luis Enrique has enjoyed remarkable success with the French club.

Paris officials have expressed their complete satisfaction with the outstanding manager, whose contract runs until the summer of 2027.

As has been discussed in recent months, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his team wish to continue working with the former Barcelona manager.

This appears to be a mutual desire. Last week, the newspaper ‘Sport’ reported that positive negotiations were underway regarding a new contract running until June 2030.

Today, the newspaper "L'Équipe" confirmed this information, adding that Paris Saint-Germain will offer him a massive salary of around €20 million per year.

This sum would make Enrique one of the highest-paid managers in world football.

Currently, Enrique earns around €1 million a month, a figure set to increase under the new contract.

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