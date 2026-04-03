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A major blow for Arne Slot: Liverpool will be without their key player until the end of the season

A. Becker
A. Slot
Liverpool
FA Cup
Champions League

Arne Slot will have to manage without Alisson Becker for the rest of the season, he announced at a press conference on Friday. The Liverpool goalkeeper picked up an injury following the Champions League victory over Galatasaray (4-0).

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been struggling with muscle problems since late March, which he sustained in the return leg against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Alisson is still suffering from these issues, Slot explained.

Liverpool have two crucial matches on the schedule over the next five days. On Saturday, they face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final, and a few days later, Slot’s side will travel to France for the first leg of their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds will have to do without their first-choice goalkeeper for both matches, Slot confirms. “Alisson is not in the squad for the matches against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, nor for the return leg on Tuesday 14 April. I expect him to be available again towards the end of the season,” said the former Feyenoord and AZ manager.

Earlier this season, the 33-year-old goalkeeper suffered a hamstring injury and was sidelined for fifty days. Giorgi Mamardashvili was his replacement at the time and stood between the posts at Anfield.

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV

Alisson made the move from AS Roma to Liverpool in the summer of 2018, with the club paying €72.5 million for him. The goalkeeper has played 332 matches for the English champions, keeping 140 clean sheets.

During the press conference, Slot also spoke about Alexander Isak, who is on the road to recovery from a broken fibula. The head coach was unable to comment on whether the Swedish star signing would be available for the upcoming crucial matches.

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