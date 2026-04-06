A club legend… Manchester City names Guardiola’s successor

The city of Manchester is in a state of anticipation and anxiety as uncertainty grows over the future of Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, who has yet to decide whether to remain at Manchester City beyond the end of next season, despite being under contract until June 2027.

Although the contract remains valid, indications from within the club and the manager’s own comments suggest that the Catalan may bring his spell at City to an end in the summer of 2026, following a decade of achievements and domestic dominance.

Delay adds to the uncertainty

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Guardiola was due to inform the club’s management of his decision during the recent international break, but the anticipated meeting did not take place, and no official statement has been issued by either the manager or the club.

Reports suggest that Guardiola, aged 55, has decided to postpone his decision until the end of the season, as he intends to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the team’s situation and his own ability to continue with the same enthusiasm and commitment.

The newspaper reported that the Spanish manager wants to ask himself two crucial questions next May: the extent to which the current squad can deliver and respond to his ideas, and whether he possesses the energy required to continue working in the Premier League or needs to take a ‘year off’, as he hinted at in previous comments.

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Preparing for the post-Pep era

This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed within the corridors of Manchester City, with English sources suggesting that the board has already begun exploring alternative options in anticipation of Guardiola’s departure.

Among the names strongly tipped to succeed him are Vincent Kompany, the current Bayern Munich manager and a former City legend, alongside Julian Nagelsmann, the Germany national team manager.

It appears the club is seeking to ensure a smooth transition should Guardiola decide to leave, particularly as his influence on the team’s structure extends beyond coaching to encompass the entire footballing identity that has been built on his philosophy since 2016.

Fluctuating results fuel doubts

Speculation about Guardiola’s future has intensified amid a decline in performance and results this season; Manchester City are likely to fail to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row, and they have also exited the Champions League early, having failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals since winning the title in the 2022–23 season.

As for the resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup, it was seen as little more than a temporary consolation for the club’s supporters, who have become accustomed to successive trophies under Guardiola.