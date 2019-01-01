4.25 and Al Ahed ready for final battle in Kuala Lumpur rain

DPR Korea's 4.25 and Lebanese club Al Ahed are ready to duke it out in the AFC Cup final which will be played in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

DPR Korea's 4.25 SC and Lebanese club Al Ahed FC are ready to duke it out in the 2019 final, which will be played at the Football Stadium on Monday.

4.25 had initially been scheduled to host the encounter, but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) then decided to move the venue to , before eventually moving it a final time, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

In the pre-match press conference on Sunday, 4.25 head coach O Yun Son admitted the uphill battle faced by his side, taking on a team that has not been defeated throughout the competition.

"There is no doubt that Al Ahed are a very strong team, especially in defence.

"It is also a fact that all players in the West Zone are much taller and physically bigger than the East Zone players. This makes Al Ahed a very strong team.

"However, we have done our homework. We have studied the strategy and tactics of Al Ahed and we have developed our own tactics to counter them. I have full confidence in my players," said O as quoted by the AFC website.

Al Ahed boss Bassem Marmar meanwhile remarked that his side has been in Kuala Lumpur for some time, acclimatising to the weather and conditions.

The past month has seen daily evening rain coming down on Peninsular Malaysia, where the Malaysian capital is situated, and the match is expected to be played in the rain as well.

“The weather here is totally different to Lebanon and that’s why we came here about 10 days before to adapt as best as possible. From what I’ve seen, we’ve adapted 70 per cent and I don’t think it will be a problem."

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!