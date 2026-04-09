Probably the most exciting third division on the planet, Germany’s lowest professional tier bills itself as a must-see – and with good reason. Packed with storied clubs, eye-popping attendance numbers and a white-knuckle race for promotion and relegation, the 3. Liga delivers non-stop drama.

SPOX tells you exactly where to catch every 3. Liga match live.

Below, you’ll find all the broadcast details you need. Who is showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

How long does MagentaSport still hold the TV rights?

MagentaSport, Telekom’s sports streaming platform, currently holds those rights and will continue to do so until the end of the 2026/27 campaign. This means fans can watch every 3rd Division fixture live, both on linear TV and via the MagentaSport app, providing flexible access whether you’re at home or on the move.

Football fans seeking free access to the action can turn to regional public-service broadcasters, which have secured the rights to screen a selection of high-profile matches on free-to-air television. Coverage will be carried by WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR, so supporters are advised to consult the respective websites for precise schedules and broadcast details.

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3. Liga broadcast information at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV and via livestream? – The overview.