39-goal hero Baghdad Bounedjah fires Al Sadd to win Qatar Stars League title

The Algeria international scored a hat-trick as the Wolf won the Qatari top-flight title on Thursday with a game to spare

Baghdad Bounedjah continued his fine goalscoring run with a hat-trick that helped Al Sadd seal the 2018-19 Qatari Stars League trophy with a 7-2 win over Al Ahli.

His treble at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium extended Bounedjah's tally to 39 goals in 21 league outings this term as Jesualdo Ferreira's side stretched their lead to seven points above second-placed Al Duhail.

The Algerian talisman opened the scoring in the ninth minute from the penalty spot and later found the back of the net in the 46th and 81st minute respectively.

The victory fetched them their first top-flight title since 2012 with a game to spare after garnering 54 points from 21 matches.

The league success becomes Bounedjah's fourth title with the Wolf since his arrival from in the 2015-16 campaign after winning the Emir Cup, Cup and Sheikh Jassem Cup in the past seasons.

Meanwhile, will be hoping that the 27-year-old replicates his goalscoring form when the country jostle for the 2019 later in June.