3-year-old celebrity child of Gabrielle Union named Angel City investor

A 3-year-old celebrity child is one of the latest stakeholders in NWSL expansion team Angel City FC.

Kaavia James Union Wade, the daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane Wade, is now considered an investor in the club along with her mother, according to a statement from the organisation.

The daughter Wade is listed as an influencer; an account under her name has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

Who else has invested in Angel City?

Christina Aguilera, Shawn Johnson East, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm and tennis star Serena Williams are among the other investors in the organisation.

"We are honored to welcome these investors to Angel City FC,” said Julie Uhrman, ACFC Founder and President in a statement. “They are an incredibly diverse group of individuals whose life and work align with the mission of our club. Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game. This group joins our incredibly active and passionate roster of founding investors, and we couldn't be more excited that they are part of the Angel City family.”

