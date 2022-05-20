2023 AFC Asian Cup: Which teams have already qualified for the marquee competition? Full list of 13 nations

Heavyweights like Japan, Qatar have already secured their ticket to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup...

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will be the 18th edition of the tournament. Qatar are the defending champions.

Initially, the tournament was supposed to be held in China. However, Chinese Football Association (CFA) has officially informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that they will not be able to host the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravishing China.

AFC is yet to decide the new hosts for the marquee tournament. The apex governing body of the Asian continent has stated that they would notify the same in due course.

How many teams will participate in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The 2023 AFC Asian Cup will feature 24 teams including the host. The host nation will qualify directly for the tournament, whereas 23 spots will be filled via qualifiers.

When will the 2023 AFC Asian Cup start?

The AFC 2023 Asian Cup will kick off on June 16. Whereas the final will be played a month later on July 16.

Which teams have qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

The Asian Cup qualifiers began on June 6, 2019, for the 23 available spots. After the first two rounds of qualifiers, 13 teams have already qualified for the tournament.

Team

Method of Qualification

Date of Qualification

Final Appearances

Last Appearance

Previous best performance

Japan

Second Round Group F winners

May 28, 2021

10th appearance

2019

Winners (1992, 2000, 2004, 2011)

Syria

Second Round Group A winners

June 7, 2021

7th

2019

Group Stage (1980, 1984, 1988, 1996, 2011, 2016)

Qatar

Second Round Group E winners

June 7, 2021

11th

2019

Winners (2019)

South Korea

Second Round Group H winners

June 9, 2021

15th

2019

Winners (1956, 1960)

Australia

Second Round Group B winners

June 11, 2021

5th

2019

Winners (2015)

Iran

Second Round Group C winners

June 15, 2021

15th

2019

Winners (1968, 1972, 1976)

Saudi Arabia

Second Round Group D winners

June 15, 2021

11th

2019

Winners (1984, 1988, 1996)

United Arab Emirates

Second Round Group G winners

June 15, 2021

11th

2019

Runners-up (1996)

China

Second Round Group A runners-up

June 15, 2021

13th

2019

Runners-up (1984, 2004)

Iraq

Second Round Group C runners-up

June 15, 2021

10th

2019

Winners (2007)

Oman

Second Round Group E runners-up

June 15, 2021

5th

2019

Round of 16 (2019)

Vietnam

Second Round Group G runners-up

June 15, 2021

5th

2019

Fourth Place (1956, 1960)

Lebanon

Second Round Group H runners-up

June 15, 2021

3rd

2019

Group Stage (2000, 2019)

