Ex-Nigeria international custodian Peter Rufai believes the Super Eagles need an early goal to put the Black Stars under pressure in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup play-off tie against Ghana.

The two regional rivals will be clashing on Tuesday evening at Moshood Abiola Stadium in the return leg after the initial meeting in Kumasi last Friday ended in a goalless draw.

Despite the now 58-year-old expecting a difficult game, he is optimistic Nigeria can down the Black Stars to make it to the prestigious global competition.

"This is going to be a tough encounter, however, our dream of playing at the World Cup is in our hands right here in Abuja. All we need to do is to score an early goal because that will unsettle the Black Stars," Rufai told Complete Sports.

"I am optimistic the Ghanaian side can’t pull off an upset against us but then, we just have to watch our back so as to prevent any form of counter-attacks.

"We just have to be clinical in front of goal and punish the Black Stars for every error that they make. This is our game and we must win come Tuesday."

Meanwhile, winger Ademola Lookman has expressed his intention to help Nigeria give their best on Tuesday.

"I hope to create great and memorable memories," the Leicester City star told Caf Online.

"Belief is a great thing, not just in football, but I am sure when you believe and put in the hard work which I've been putting in, you can achieve

"I am very excited to be part of Nigeria's national team and I'm feeling blessed and looking forward to helping the team."

"This is a special event, special moments, the expectations are high. For us, it's about winning and giving our best in the match. Ghana are a strong team, very competitive and physical. We expect that, but we'll be ready."

The aggregate winner will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.