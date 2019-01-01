2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Jamie Day - Bangladesh frustrated India

The English coach was pleased with the performance of his team as they eked out a point against India…

Bangladesh picked their first point in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 joint qualifiers as they held to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.



The visitors took the lead in the first half through Saad Uddin before Adil Khan pulled one back for the home team late in the game.



Coach Jamie Day hailed the display of his players as he believed they never allowed to create a lot of goal scoring opportunities.



“I thought we played exceptionally well. We frustrated India. My boys stuck to the game plan. We are disappointed that we conceded in the end. We never expected to win coming here and play in front of 70000 people. I am pleased to get a point.



“We are 85 places behind India and so getting a point against such a country is great. It is actually bigger than India's draw against as the difference is higher in our rankings,” pointed the 40-year-old.

However, he expressed his disappointment over the fact that his team leaked in a goal from a set-piece. He also mentioned that the Blue Tigers didn’t really threaten from open play.



“I am disappointed because we conceded from a set-piece so late. After that India got on top and the fans backed them. Yes, I am disappointed that we couldn't win but I am also happy that we got a point in these conditions.



“India had a lot of possession. We had to play differently and frustrate them. If your shape is good then you are always hard to beat. Indian had 80 per cent possesion but did not create many chances. Igor (Stimac) is a great guy and he is doing a good job. India will definitely progress (to the next round).



“We had to defend in numbers today and counter attack with pace. We had to frustrate them. That was the plan. It caused India a bit of problem,” he signed off.

