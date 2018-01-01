2022 World Cup: Qatar to cater to fans from every economic bracket – Hassan Al Thawadi

Thawadi assures that fans will have an amazing and an unforgettable experience at the 2022 World Cup…

A football World Cup attracts fans from across the world, from different economic backgrounds, to congregate at one place in order to enjoy the greatest football spectacle one can witness on earth. There are countless stories of fans who save a penny every day in order to make it to the World Cup.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, pledged that Qatar would cater to fans from different economic strata and provide them with the best experience when it comes to lodging and food when the next edition of the World Cup comes to the Middle-Eastern country.

“The hotel rooms and the accommodation places that we will have in place will range from 5 stars to 1 star. So, I can assure you that everyone from every economic bracket will experience good, safe accommodation in accordance to what they can afford. And the food options will be from all over the world I can assure you,” said Thawadi.

“If you go to any place, it has four cuisines – Indian, Chinese, Mexicana and Italian. If any country does not have these big cuisines, then their food sucks,” he added on a lighter note.

It must be noted that the Chinese and the Indian fans were among the top 20 travellers to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This was despite their national teams not qualifying for the competition.

Thawadi believes that the numbers from China and India would only soar in four years time.

“I think it will be more so in 2022. Don’t forget that we have a very big India community here today. And the engagement with the Indian community up till today in relation to the World Cup as a local community has been very huge and one of the most exciting. So, I have no doubt about this that this will be the most visited World Cup in history for India and Chinese fans.”