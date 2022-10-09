2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Calendar, format and qualified teams

It went down to the final weekend, but the MLS playoff picture is now complete.
A total of 14 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, at this time of year, it's anyone's game as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.
Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.
What is the MLS playoff format?
The MLS playoffs feature a total of 14 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
The top seed in each conference receives a bye straight into the conference semifinal round, with the other six teams on each side taking part in the opening round.
Each tie will be contested under a single-elimination format throughout, with the higher seed serving as host all the way through to MLS Cup.
Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?
Place
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
1
Philadelphia Union
Los Angeles FC
2
CF Montreal
Austin FC
3
NYCFC
FC Dallas
4
New York Red Bulls
LA Galaxy
5
FC Cincinnati
Nashville SC
6
Inter Miami
Minnesota United
7
Orlando City
Real Salt Lake
MLS Playoff schedule
ROUND 1
Date
Time
October 15
12pm ET/ am PT
October 15
3pm ET/12pm PT
October 16
3pm ET/12pm PT
October 16
8pm ET/5pm PT
October 17
TBD
October 17
TBD
CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL
Date
Time
October 20
TBD
October 20
TBD
October 23
1pm ET/10am PT
October 23
8pm ET/5pm PT
CONFERENCE FINALS
DATE
TIME
October 30
3pm ET/12pm PT
October 30
8pm ET/5pm PT
MLS CUP
Date
Time
November 5
4pm ET/1 pm PT