2022 FIFA World Cup: How, when and where will the draw for round two of the AFC qualifiers be held

All you need to know about the draw for the round two of the Asian qualifiers which take place at Kuala Lumpur....

All eyes on Wednesday will be on Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in on Wednesday where the draw for round two of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be held.

The draw for round two features the top 40 teams from the Asian confederation and they have been divided into five pots. 34 of the 40 teams including were given a straight bye to round two of the qualifiers with the rest of the six teams joining them after winning their respective two-legged first round qualifier.

The 40 teams in the pots have been seeded based on their FIFA rankings as on June, 2019.

The draw on Wednesday will see those 40 teams divided into eight qualifying groups containing five teams each. The procedure for the draw sees one team apiece being picked from the five respective pots and those sides will then be allotted the same qualifying group.

, who were ranked 101 in the June FIFA rankings, have been place in Pot 3 of the draw.

The second round of the qualifiers will get underway in September this year with each side playing home and away against the four remaining teams in its cluster.

The eight group winners along with the four best runners-up will progress to the third round of the qualifiers while also gaining automatic qualification for the 2023 AFC finals.

Draw Details:

WHEN: July 17, 2019.

TIME: 14:30 IST

WHERE: AFC House, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Pot 5 Iraq Palestine Turkmenistan Indonesia Uzbekistan India Myanmar Singapore Syria Bahrain Hong Kong Nepal Oman Yemen Cambodia Lebanon Tajikistan Afghanistan Bangladesh United Arab Emirates Kyrgyzstan DPR Korea Maldives Mongolia Chinese Taipei Kuwait Guam Jordan Malaysia Sri Lanka

WHERE TO WATCH IN INDIA: DSport