2022 AFF U-23 Championship: Fixtures, results, stadiums, tables and top scorers

The AFF U-23 Championship will feature 11 teams who are part of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2005. But the second edition was held after a gap of 14 years in 2019 as the AFF U-22 Youth Championship in Cambodia.

Indonesia are the defending champions having won it in 2019. However, Thailand, and Vietnam are a couple of other teams who can pose a stern challenge for Indonesia.

The 11 teams have been split into three groups, with the top team of each group and the best second-placed team qualifying for the semi-finals.

Hosts Cambodia have been placed in Group A, along with Timor-Leste, Philippines, and Brunei. Reigning champions Indonesia are in Group B along with Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos. Whereas in Group C, there are three teams in Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Group A Table

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Timor-Leste 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Philippines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brunei 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture Score February 14, 2022 16:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Timor-Leste vs Philippines January 20, 2022 19:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Camodia vs Brunei January 23, 2022 16:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Brunei vs Timor-Leste January 23, 2022 19:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Philippines vs Cambodia January 26, 2022 19:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Cambodia vs Timor-Leste January 26, 2022 19:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Philippines vs Brunei

Group B Table

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Myanmar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Fixtures and Results

Date Time Stadium Fixture Score February 15, 2022 16:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Malaysia vs Myanmar February 15, 2022 19:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Indonesia vs Laos February 18, 2022 16:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Laos vs Malaysia February 18, 2022 19:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Myanmar vs Indonesia February 21, 2022 19:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Indonesia vs Malaysia February 21, 2022 19:00 Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh Myanmar vs Laos

Group C Table

Position Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Singapore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Fixtures and Results

Date Time Fixture Stadium Score February 16, 2022 19:00 Thailand vs Singapore Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh February 19, 2022 19:00 Singapore vs Vietnam Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh February 22, 2022 19:00 Vietnam vs Thailand Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

2022 AFF U-23 Championship semi-finals

Date Time Venue Fixture Score February 24, 2022 16:00 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A/B/C February 24, 2022 19:30 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh Winner Group A vs Winner Group C

2022 AFF U-23 Championship final

Date Time Venue Fixture February 26, 2022 19:30 Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner

2022 AFF U-23 Championship Top Scorer

Marinus Wanewar, Saringkan Promsupa, and Tran Danh Trung were the joint top scorers in the 2019 edition.

2022 AFF U-23 Championship Stadiums

Two venues in Prince Stadium and Morodok Techo National Stadium, both located in Phnom Penh will be used to host the matches. However, all the knockout stage matches will be held at the Morodok Techo National Stadium,