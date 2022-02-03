2022 AFF U-23 Championship: Fixtures, results, stadiums, tables and top scorers

Soham Mukherjee

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the AFF U-23 Championship...

The AFF U-23 Championship will feature 11 teams who are part of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). The inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 2005. But the second edition was held after a gap of 14 years in 2019 as the AFF U-22 Youth Championship in Cambodia.

Indonesia are the defending champions having won it in 2019. However, Thailand, and Vietnam are a couple of other teams who can pose a stern challenge for Indonesia.

The 11 teams have been split into three groups, with the top team of each group and the best second-placed team qualifying for the semi-finals.

Hosts Cambodia have been placed in Group A, along with Timor-Leste, Philippines, and Brunei. Reigning champions Indonesia are in Group B along with Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos. Whereas in Group C, there are three teams in Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Cambodia

00000000
2

Timor-Leste

000

0

00

0

0
3

Philippines

00000000
4

Brunei

00000000

Group A Fixtures and Results

DateTimeStadiumFixture

Score

February 14, 2022

16:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Timor-Leste vs Philippines

January 20, 2022

19:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Camodia vs Brunei

January 23, 2022

16:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Brunei vs Timor-Leste

January 23, 2022

19:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Philippines vs Cambodia

January 26, 2022

19:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Cambodia vs Timor-Leste

January 26, 2022

19:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Philippines vs Brunei

Group B Table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

Indonesia

00000000
3

Malaysia

00000000

2

Myanmar

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Laos

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateTimeStadiumFixture

Score

February 15, 2022

16:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Malaysia vs Myanmar

February 15, 2022

19:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Indonesia vs Laos

February 18, 2022

16:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Laos vs Malaysia

February 18, 2022

19:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Myanmar vs Indonesia

February 21, 2022

19:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Indonesia vs Malaysia

February 21, 2022

19:00

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

Myanmar vs Laos

Group C Table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1

Thailand

0000000

0

2

Vietnam

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Singapore

00000000

Group C Fixtures and Results

DateTimeFixtureStadium

Score

February 16, 2022

19:00

Thailand vs Singapore

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

February 19, 2022

19:00

Singapore vs Vietnam

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

February 22, 2022

19:00

Vietnam vs Thailand

Prince Stadium, Phnom Penh

2022 AFF U-23 Championship semi-finals

DateTimeVenueFixture

Score

February 24, 2022

16:00

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A/B/C

February 24, 2022

19:30

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

Winner Group A vs Winner Group C

2022 AFF U-23 Championship final

DateTimeVenueFixture

February 26, 2022

19:30

Morodok Techno National Stadium, Phnom Penh

SF1 Winner vs SF2 Winner

2022 AFF U-23 Championship Top Scorer

Marinus Wanewar, Saringkan Promsupa, and Tran Danh Trung were the joint top scorers in the 2019 edition.

2022 AFF U-23 Championship Stadiums

Two venues in Prince Stadium and Morodok Techo National Stadium, both located in Phnom Penh will be used to host the matches. However, all the knockout stage matches will be held at the Morodok Techo National Stadium,