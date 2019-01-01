2019 International Champions Cup Singapore presented by AIA

Gear up for the football season with the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore presented by AIA

The third edition of the International Champions Cup in Singapore rolls into town this July with a blockbuster selection of top European clubs. Relevent Sports Group, owner and operator of

the International Champions Cup, today revealed the four-team line-up, comprising Premier League giants and Hotspur, as well as Italian heavyweights and .

The new-look two match, a four-team format will be held over a single weekend on the 20th and 21 st of July, promising local and travelling fans a truly spectacular footballing treat.

“We are very pleased to bring the International Champions Cup to Singapore again. The event is the only platform for fans in the region to get up close to their favourite teams,” said Charlie

Stillitano, Executive Chairman of Relevent Sports Group. “Manchester United, Inter, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are clubs with strong support in the region, and we believe the fans

will be happy to see them in action.”

Added Melissa Ow, Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board: “With some of the biggest names in European football joining us for the International Champions Cup this year,

Singapore will be an even more attractive travel destination for sports fans this July. As the only Southeast Asian stop of the ICC, we look forward to welcoming football fans from around the

region, and aim to provide a memorable experience for our visitors that goes beyond the pitch.”

This year, the International Champions Cup Singapore welcomes AIA as its first-ever Presenting Partner. AIA is also the Global Principal Partner of Tottenham Hotspur. “AIA is proud to be the

Presenting Partner of the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore, especially during our Centennial year. It is a wonderful opportunity for our customers, agents, partners and staff to witness Tottenham Hotspur, with their many international stars, compete in Asia,” said Mr Ng Keng Hooi, AIA Group Chief Executive and President.

This year’s tournament will cap a long-awaited return to the city-state for both Premier League sides. It will also be their first appearance at the new National Stadium after Tottenham graced the old Kallang venue in 1995, and Fabien Barthez’s cameo as an outfield player headlined the Red Devils’ last visit in 2001.

Conversely, it will be a second coming appearance in more recent times for the Italian sides. Juventus played the first ever football match in the newly-opened National Stadium against a

Singapore Select in 2014, while Inter triumphed over and to be crowned champions of the 2017 International Champions Cup Singapore.

The opening match, kicking off on Saturday 20 th July, will be between Manchester United and Inter, marking a decade since the sides clashed in the last eight of the UEFA .

With both teams firmly in contention for Champions League spots this season, this summer meeting could well be a mouth-watering preview of a potential heavyweight match-up in Europe next season.

To round off the weekend of football, Juventus takes on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 21 st July. A rematch of last season’s Champions League meeting, Spurs will be looking to get back at the side that defeated them in the round-of-16. With no shortage of world-class players on show, both the seasoned competitors from Turin and the 2018 International Champions Cup winners are set to serve up a top quality battle.

The Legacy Project

In addition to bringing on the football spectacle, Relevent Sports Group is committed to building programmes that benefit underserved communities and encourage more

opportunities for participation in football. The ICC Legacy Project, announced at today’s launch event, will identify charitable organizations in each match city, to leave behind something that will benefit the community. Projects will vary by market based on the specific community need, and all projects will be focused on growing and developing football at the grassroots level.

Sponsors &Partners

Entering its third year in Singapore, the International Champions Cup continues to attract strong commercial interest from a variety of local and global brands.

The International Champions Cup will form a key part of AIA’s 100th-year celebrations, with a 12- month programme, commencing January 2019, of special events and activities across its 18markets in the region.

“Football is a much-loved sport here in Singapore, and AIA Singapore is delighted to bring these world-class teams here to compete. It is a great way to celebrate AIA’s 100th birthday with our

community as we encourage people to live healthier, longer, better lives. We believe the International Champions Cup Singapore is the right platform for us to excite everyone to come

together, and we look forward to welcoming these international teams,” said Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore.

UnionPay returns as the Official Payment Brand for the second year running after a successful collaboration in 2018. UnionPay customers can look forward to getting priority access to tickets via an exclusive pre-sale, along with ticketing privileges and a range of other exciting contests and activities to be announced on the UnionPay International Singapore Facebook Page in the coming weeks.

Award-winning lifestyle destination – Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) – joins as a sponsor, offering football fans access to their favourite stars through meet-and-greet sessions at RWS

this July.

Konami, an iconic Japanese electronic gaming company, is a returning sponsor looking to promote the ever-popular Pro Evolution Soccer series to the football-hungry regional fanbase.

The International Champions Cup also welcomes its first Official e-commerce Partner, Shopee. In line with this appointment, football fans outside of Singapore will be able to easily purchase official event tickets from 4 April. Shopee users in Malaysia, , Indonesia, and the will also get a chance to win a free trip to catch the tournament live in

Singapore.

Mediacorp will return as the Official Broadcaster to screen all 2019 International Champions Cup matches across multiple platforms. Programming details will be announced shortly.

Finally, Adidas will be providing the official match balls for both matches.

Ticketing

UnionPay, the Official Payment Brand of the 2019 International Champions Cup in Singapore presented by AIA, will be offering ticketing benefits to its cardholders.

Customers with UnionPay cards can get priority access to purchase tickets via an exclusive pre-sale starting from 12 pm on 28 March and ending at 12 pm on 31 March. Additionally, they will enjoy a 10% discount on tickets from 28 March to 30 April. Football fans in Malaysia, , Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines can purchase official

tickets on Shopee.

Official tickets will go on sale to the general public from 10 am, 4 April 2019, at www.sportshub.com.sg, Sports Hub Box Offices, as well as other physical locations. For more information, please visit www.internationalchampionscup.sg.

Fixtures for the 2019 International Champions Cup Singapore presented by AIA:

Saturday, 20 July 2019

Manchester United vs Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm

Sunday, 21 July 2019

Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur - National Stadium, Singapore

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm