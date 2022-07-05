From 13-year-old sensation to free transfer – Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic for fresh start in France with Brest

The promising winger struggled to fulfil early promise at Parkhead, but he is hoping to be “explosive” in new surroundings

Karamoko Dembele was tipped for superstardom after making headlines at Celtic at the age of 13, but he has now left the Scottish champions on a free transfer and taken on a new challenge in France with Stade Brest.

The promising winger, who is now 19 years old, became a sporting sensation when gracing the U20 ranks at Parkhead when seven years under the age limit for that academy category.

Big things were expected of him, but he struggled to deliver on that early promise and is now looking to make a fresh start in Ligue 1.

Did Karamoko Dembele flop at Celtic?

The youngster was fast-tracked through the system in Glasgow, with there an understandable clamour for him to be handed senior opportunities once in a position to start knocking on that door.

He did, however, face fierce competition for places once reaching a first-team level and found the going tougher once landing on a competitive stage.

Injury issues also stunted his progress, with it difficult for him to see regular game time when momentum and confidence proved elusive.

Dembele did register one goal for Celtic, in a clash with St Johnstone, but has bid farewell to their ranks after taking in just 10 appearances.

He has been capped by Scotland and England at various youth levels, with there a serious battle for his international allegiance at one stage, but it remains to be seen whether senior caps will ever come his way.

𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗸𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲́𝗹𝗲́, un nouveau pirate à bord !



✍ https://t.co/3eM8tBS6vG

🤝 𝗔𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗮 𝗥𝗛, agence d'intérim, CDD, CDI#TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/Md7pavWRNK — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) July 5, 2022

What does the future hold for Karamoko Dembele?

For now, Dembele’s focus is locked on making a positive impression at Brest under the guidance of coach Greg Lorenzi.

He believes that he has plenty to offer a side that secured a mid-table finish in the French top-flight last season, with his game all about making things happen and getting supporters on their feet.

Dembele has told Brest’s official website of his decision to join their ranks after severing ties with Scottish Premiership heavyweights: “I come to Brest because I saw that the project presented by Greg Lorenzi was good.

Article continues below

"It's something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me.

“I'm very explosive, I like to have fun and give it to the fans and of course I like to score and win."

Further reading