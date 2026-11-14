'We don't like it when people lie!' - Alex Baena defends Luis de la Fuente over Lamine Yamal treatment ahead of England clash

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Alex Baena has strongly defended Luis de la Fuente’s management of Lamine Yamal, insisting the Barcelona sensation receives no special privileges despite the noise surrounding his recent absence. The Atletico Madrid midfielder addressed the media alongside his manager as Spain prepares for a high-stakes Nations League encounter against England at the Metropolitano.

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Baena shuts down Yamal privilege claims

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Baena has moved to silence growing whispers regarding preferential treatment for Barcelona starlet Yamal. The midfielder, now playing his club football at Atletico Madrid, insisted that the teenager's recent absence from the squad was entirely due to physical issues rather than any unique status within the group.

"Yes, but he has not had privileges. He finished with discomfort at the Metropolitano, he has had tests and that's it. If at some point there has to be special treatment, all the players would understand it," Baena explained at a press conference before England clash. The midfielder also played down the external hype, suggesting that the media storm does not reflect the reality inside the dressing room. "We have to understand that we have never had a player with Lamine's impact. But I think Luis would have done it with everyone. It's more the noise from outside than what is experienced inside," he added.

De la Fuente hits back at 'lying' critics

De la Fuente joined the defensive front, expressing his frustration with the narrative that has developed around his squad management. The Spain boss confirmed that Yamal is now in peak physical condition and ready to contribute against the Three Lions.

"I’m not angry, really. If I were to get angry about this… I simply said that it bothers me when the truth isn’t told. Surely, everyone here feels that way. We don't like it when people lie. That’s all. Having said that, Lamine is fantastic. We would do the whole process again. He’s made a perfect recovery, and the welcome he and Mikel received was spectacular. Two more members of our family together, and we’re happy that they’re doing so well," the coach remarked.

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Battle for Nations League supremacy

The upcoming clash between Spain and England is being billed as a meeting of the two most dominant forces in international football today. Baena did not hold back in his assessment of the opposition, acknowledging that the English squad possesses world-class talent and the current individual pinnacle of the sport.

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Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG

Speaking on the official social media channels of the La Roja, Baena noted: "I think England and we are the two teams that are in the best form. It is a great team, with a great coach, great players and also the Ballon d'Or." He specifically warned about the threat posed by Kane and Jude Bellingham, describing them as the best in their respective positions. Baena urged his teammates to be wary of their verticality and attacking prowess as Spain looks to maintain its historic unbeaten run.

History on the line at the Metropolitano

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Beyond the tactical battle, Spain is chasing further records under De la Fuente’s guidance. The team has managed a staggering sequence of matches without defeat, establishing themselves as the most consistent side in the nation's history.

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Despite already securing their place in the quarter-finals, there is no intention of slowing down. De la Fuente dismissed any notions of playing for a draw, stating that his side is obsessed with treating every game like a final to continue their winning momentum.

Baena reflected on his own growth during this successful era, acknowledging that he has reached the best form of his career after early criticisms. "I think it is understandable that people criticized the decision to take me. I have always recognized that it was not my best season. The coach has always trusted me and I have always given 100%. I also do a lot of group work. It is true that the World Cup helped me make a click that I couldn't and now I am in the best moment of my career," he confessed.