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Former France international Jerome Rothen has launched a blistering attack on Kylian Mbappe following the conclusion of the Ballon d'Or ceremony. The pundit suggested that the Real Madrid forward relied more on a calculated public relations strategy than his on-pitch performances to secure a high ranking in the final standings.

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Rothen criticises 'unprecedented' PR campaign

Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a heated debate following the latest Ballon d'Or rankings, with Rothen suggesting the Frenchman’s second-place finish was a result of off-field manipulation. The former Paris Saint-Germain winger claimed that the Real Madrid superstar departed from his usual approach to actively lobby for votes through a structured communication strategy.

Speaking on his show, Rothen criticized Mbappe's campaign by highlighting how different it was from his peers. The pundit remarked: "He ran a real campaign, unlike usual. even the players who were competing with him didn't dare to run a campaign like his. He tried to rally votes through a speech, through communication. That's new. For me, it's beyond comperhension. I think it was effevtive. It's sad to say because me, i'm against this campaign. it's clear he wouldn't have finished second without this campaign."

A need for collective focus at Real Madrid

Beyond the immediate frustration regarding the voting process, Rothen argued that Mbappe’s current trajectory requires a significant change in attitude if he is to ever claim the top prize. Since his high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the pressure on the 25-year-old has only intensified, and his failure to secure the Golden Ball this year has sparked a period of intense scrutiny.

The pundit stressed that the path to individual glory actually lies in being a better teammate, suggesting that Mbappe has alienated some observers with his individualistic pursuits. Rothen noted that Mbappe must turn to the collective to truly succeed. He elaborated on this necessity for self-reflection, stating: "This self-reflection is necessary after missing out on the Ballon d'Or. In his approach, he needs to refocus on the team, to win the hearts of the dressing room. That's what he's lacking."

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The fallout from the Ballon d'Or rankings

The 2024 ceremony has left a bitter taste for many in the Mbappe camp, but Rothen’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that the French captain’s public image is becoming a distraction. While Mbappe remains one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football, the accusation that he "brazenly" campaigned for the award suggests a rift between his ambitions and the way he is perceived by the footballing establishment. For a player who has long been destined to win the Ballon d'Or, finishing as a runner-up under a cloud of tactical criticism is a significant setback.

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

As Real Madrid navigate a busy domestic and European schedule, the focus will inevitably shift back to the pitch, where Mbappe will be expected to silence his critics with goals. However, the shadow of Rothen’s critique remains, serving as a reminder that the world’s most prestigious individual award often requires more than just statistical dominance.