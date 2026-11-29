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Borussia Dortmund suffered a frustrating home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen despite an early lead provided by Felix Nmecha. A second-half surge from Carles Martinez's men saw BVB surrender their control as defensive lapses proved costly at Signal Iduna Park.

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This was a classic tale of two halves at Signal Iduna Park, where Borussia Dortmund initially looked poised to cement their status at the top of the Bundesliga table. Starting in an expansive 3-1-4-2 system, BVB took the lead inside eight minutes when Nmecha found the net with a clinical right-footed strike.

The hosts controlled the early tempo, limiting Bayer Leverkusen to speculative efforts while maintaining a high technical level in midfield through the orchestration of Joey Veerman. However, the tactical landscape shifted dramatically in the second half as Leverkusen’s persistent volume of shots - totalling 30 by the final whistle - eventually broke the Dortmund dam. Patrik Schick parity in the 69th minute, and the momentum swung irreversibly toward the visitors.

The decisive blow came in the 80th minute when Ezequiel Fernández struck to make it 2-1. Despite a late flurry of chances from substitute Carney Chukwuemeka, Dortmund lacked the clinical edge to rescue a point, leaving them to rue a game where they created two big chances but failed to sustain their defensive integrity.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gregor Kobel - 7/10

Kobel was arguably Dortmund's most important player for large stretches, producing five saves to keep Leverkusen at bay as the pressure mounted. Faced with an expected goals against (xGC) of 2.69, he was eventually beaten twice, but his save from a Jarell Quansah fast break in the first half was top-class. He finished with seven shots on goal against him, standing firm until the structural collapse ahead of him.

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Nico Schlotterbeck - 6/10

Schlotterbeck led the team with 11 defensive interventions, including five duel wins and a tackle. He was proactive in his distribution and nearly found a dramatic equaliser in the 90th minute with a header that went just wide. However, as the left-sided centre-back in the back three, he struggled to contain the late overloads created by Leverkusen's substitutes.

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Kouakou Gadou - 5/10

Positioned as the central anchor of the defensive trio, the youngster showed flashes of composure but was frequently pulled out of position as Leverkusen increased their attacking intensity. He lacked the veteran communication needed to reorganise the line during the ten-minute window where Dortmund conceded twice.

Waldemar Anton - 5/10

Anton had a difficult afternoon dealing with the movement of Schick and Maza. He was substituted in the 70th minute for Ramy Bensebaini shortly after the equaliser as the manager looked to regain defensive stability. His impact on the build-up was limited compared to his usual standards.

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Midfield

Joey Veerman - 8/10

The metronome of the side, Veerman completed 68 accurate passes out of 73 attempts. He was the most creative force in the initial hour, creating one big chance and maintaining the high-possession style that kept BVB in the ascendancy early on. His influence waned as the game became a transitional battle in the final 20 minutes.

Felix Nmecha - 9/10

Nmecha was Dortmund's standout performer, opening the scoring in the 8th minute with a precise finish from 15 yards. He was a physical presence in the engine room, recording three shots in total and providing a 0.45 xG contribution. His ability to drive forward was the catalyst for most of Dortmund's best attacking sequences.

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Daniel Svensson - 6/10

Occupying the right-midfield role, Svensson was industrious and forced a save from Flekken in the 29th minute. He managed two shots and worked hard to track back, but he struggled to provide a consistent final ball to the strikers.

Jobe Bellingham - 5/10

A quiet afternoon for the teenager, who struggled to impose himself on a very technical Leverkusen midfield. He was replaced in the 70th minute by Ethan Nwaneri after failing to record a shot or a significant defensive intervention during his time on the pitch.

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Maximilian Beier - 5/10

Beier was largely anonymous for much of the contest. While his movement occasionally stretched the Leverkusen backline, he failed to record a single shot on target and was eventually hooked in the 70th minute during a triple change.

Attack

Serhou Guirassy - 5/10

A frustrating outing for the marksman. Guirassy had two sights of goal, including a chance in the 40th minute that he blazed over, and another effort blocked in the second half. He was substituted in the 62nd minute as BVB looked for more mobility up front.

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Konstantinos Karetsas - 6/10

The youngster showed ambition early on, testing the goalkeeper from distance in the 6th minute. He was the first player to be sacrificed tactically, coming off in the 39th minute for Fabio Silva as the coaching staff attempted to alter the pressing structure.

Substitutes & Manager

Fabio Silva (39') - 5/10

Brought on early to provide more presence, Silva struggled to get into the game. He saw very little of the ball in dangerous areas as Leverkusen dominated territory.

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Julian Ryerson (62') - 6/10

Provided his usual energy and grit on the flank, but he was unable to stem the tide of the Leverkusen comeback.

Ramy Bensebaini (70') - 5/10

Came on to shore up the defence but was part of the unit that allowed Ezequiel Fernández to score the winner ten minutes after his introduction.

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Carney Chukwuemeka (70') - 6/10

The most impactful sub, recording three shots in his short cameo. He forced a save in the 84th minute and had a further two efforts blocked as he desperately tried to find an equaliser.

Ethan Nwaneri (70') - 5/10

The young talent had one shot blocked but found it difficult to find pockets of space against a well-drilled Leverkusen low block late in the game.

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Manager: Niko Kovac - 5/10

Kovac's 3-1-4-2 worked perfectly for 20 minutes, but he was out-manoeuvred by Carles Martinez as the game progressed. His triple substitution in the 70th minute felt reactive rather than proactive, coming immediately after the equaliser, and his team never regained the control they had in the first half.