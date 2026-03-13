Zirkzee set to leave Manchester United: he’s no longer playing and is out of the picture – who in Serie A might sign him?

These figures are pushing Joshua Zirkzee further and further away from Manchester United. Up front, the former Bologna player is blocked by Matheus Cunha and Sesko – both of whom arrived in the summer for a combined total of nearly €150 million – and in a few months’ time, the transfer market spotlight will be back on him. Having cost €42.5 million in the summer of 2024, the player’s value has now dropped, and Serie A clubs could make fresh attempts to bring him back to Italy: Roma are keeping an eye on the situation, given that they will be saying goodbye to Ferguson and likely Dovbyk; Milan – who had already been in talks for him when he was at Bologna – will be making changes up front; Inter could make a major sale and it is not out of the question that they might go for Zirkzee; and even Juventus could free up a spot should they sell (at least one of) David, Openda and Vlahovic.