'You are taking away a staple of North American culture' - Inside Vancouver Whitecaps fans' fight against relocation

One of the best days of Terry Dunfield’s year was when the season tickets arrived in the mail. He, his Dad, and his brother would eagerly await that letter, which contained three slips of paper, each offering a season ticket to his local team.

“We received our mail season tickets in the post. We circle the home games, and it was more than just the football. It was an afternoon,” Dunfield told GOAL.

Dunfield, who played for the MLS iteration of the Whitecaps in their inaugural season in the league, back in 2011, is Vancouver through and through. He was born there, and after a career that spanned both sides of the Atlantic, he moved back. This place is always home - and always connected to soccer.

And now, it’s under serious threat. The status of the Vancouver Whitecaps is always changing. But as of the time of writing, there is no agreement on a deal to extend their stay at BC Place - a stadium that they do not own. The team has been up for sale for nearly 18 months. An ownership group has reportedly made a concrete offer that would see the side relocate to Las Vegas - an ambition long held by MLS, and many other major American sports leagues.

It all places a significant amount of uncertainty on a team that is, undoubtedly, an integral part of the community - and the American soccer sphere at large. Soccer has existed in Vancouver, in a professional setting, for over 50 years. They were one of the first three teams in the NASL. There has been a culture around it for even longer. The high-level negotiations over ownership, stadiums, and deals will drag on. But for the fans, the threat of a community asset leaving is frighteningly real.

“If you take away that culture, you are taking away a staple of North American culture, and I think that's the alarming part, the fact that they would consider that, especially if we want to be in the North American League,” Jay DeMerit, who captained the team from 2011-2014, told GOAL.