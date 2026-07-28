Yan Diomande 'has more than enough talent to succeed' at Real Madrid as Lamine Yamal & Ousmane Dembele comparisons made

Speaking on El Programa de Ortega with Fran Gonzalez, Leganes general manager Ortega recalled the moment coaching staff and senior players were instantly mesmerised by Diomande's quality in training.

Emphasising the club's long-standing scouting process, Ortega noted: "We knew he had exceptional, out-of-the-ordinary qualities."

Reflecting on the player's rapid promotion to the senior squad, Ortega added: "He was the best player on the pitch. He scored a screamer, and Borja Jimenez said right then that he wouldn't be going back to the reserves."