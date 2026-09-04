Xabi Alonso sweats on Moises Caicedo fitness ahead of Arsenal derby after midfielder's latest setback

The Blues are set to make a late decision on Caicedo this Saturday, just twenty-four hours before they kick off against the reigning Premier League champions. The 24-year-old midfielder has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign, having already missed the opening victory against Fulham and the midweek Carabao Cup triumph over Luton Town.

Having come on as a 68th-minute substitute during Chelsea's thrilling 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, Caicedo lasted just 14 minutes before going down on the pitch. Although he required medical attention on the field and was eventually able to walk off unaided, the recurring nature of the issue has caused significant concern at Cobham.