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Would Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner trade a title for Italy World Cup spot? No.1 tennis star answers trophy question after another humiliating Azzurri flop
Sinner’s ultimate sacrifice for the Azzurri
The sporting world in Italy is currently picking up the pieces after a truly catastrophic week for the national football team. Amidst the gloom, tennis sensation Sinner has summed up the mood of a nation, suggesting that the pride of the Azzurri outweighs even his own individual success on the court.
When asked if he would be prepared to give up one of his hard-earned trophies to secure Italy a place on football’s grandest stage, Sinner’s response was telling. “Look, it is what it is. It’s tough. If you ask me, I’d like to make this exchange because it’s a simple thing. Many young people and kids haven’t seen the World Cup yet, especially with Italy not being there,” the Grand Slam champion revealed to Eurosport. “For me, it’s the same - I was too young back then to really follow it closely.”
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Humiliation in Zenica seals Italy's fate
Italy’s dreams of ending their World Cup exile were brutally extinguished in Zenica on Tuesday evening. Facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in a high-stakes play-off, the four-time world champions were held to a stalemate before being eliminated in a gut-wrenching penalty shootout that sent shockwaves through European football.
The failure was compounded by poor execution from 12 yards, as Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante both failed to convert their spot-kicks. In stark contrast, Bosnia were clinical, dispatching all four of their penalties to leave the Azzurri wandering into the international wilderness for another four years. It is a staggering statistic that Italy have not won a World Cup knockout match since they lifted the trophy in 2006.
A lost generation of football fans
The 2026 tournament will mark the third straight edition without the famous blue shirts, an unthinkable scenario for a traditional powerhouse.
Tennis star Sinner even joked about the pressure of the questioning during a recent interview. “It’s crazy because I did the whole interview and now French come and they ask me this. No, joking. I would love to make this exchange. Many young people and kids haven’t seen the WC with Italy,” he added, reinforcing his stance that the collective joy of the country remains a priority over personal accolades.
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Recovering the lost Azzurri identity
Despite the immediate pain of the play-off exit, Sinner remains hopeful that the national team can eventually rediscover the formula that once made them the envy of the world. However, he was realistic about the fact that there are no quick fixes for a team that has consistently struggled on the big stage for nearly two decades.
“Now we have some time to change a few things and hopefully get back to where we deserve to be, and where we want to be. So, let’s see. But yeah, at this point, we can’t change anything anymore,” Sinner stated.