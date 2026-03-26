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Francesco Guerrieri

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World Cup Qualifiers, Wales v Bosnia LIVE 0-0: the home side hit the post

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The winner of this match could become Italy's potential opponent if the Azzurri beat Northern Ireland

All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European qualifying for the World Cup, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Gattuso’s side overcome Northern Ireland in the match in Bergamo next Tuesday, 31 March, they will face the winner of tonight’s 8.45 pm match between Wales and Bosnia. The match in Cardiff will therefore also indirectly affect the Azzurri, who must now, however, focus on the first hurdle to clear.

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    45' – HALF-TIME: The only chance of the first half was Wilson’s shot against the post in the 22nd minute.

    22' - Wales come close to taking the lead: Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post.

    20' - A dull match so far; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.

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  • MATCH REPORT

    Wales v Bosnia 0–0

    GOALS: -

    WALES (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Sheehan, Wilson; James, Cullen, Brooks; Johnson. Manager: Bellamy.

    BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Celik, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.

    REFEREE: Kovacs.

    BOOKINGS: -

    SENT OFF: -

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