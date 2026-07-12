Cheer up, Thomas - you're in a World Cup semi-final! Winners and losers as England boss Tuchel refuses to bask in the glory of more Jude Bellingham brilliance while Erling Haaland heads home with a whimper

England won it 2-1 in extra time. And if last week's win at the Azteca was one of 11 committed individuals, this was Bellingham and 16 others. Thomas Tuchel wasn't pleased, though - something he made clear after the game. He dubbed it a poor performance from England, one lacking in technical quality. That might be true, but there is now a World Cup semi-final to play. It's results, not methods, that matter here.

There were scattered rumours before kick-off that this game could be delayed due to the heat - and it certainly felt like it in the thick South Florida air. England played like it too in the early goings, and lacked zip in their passing despite having near-total control.

Yet Norway took the lead. It needed a touch of fortune, in truth. Andreas Schjelderup was surely trying to cross when he lofted a ball to the far post to Erling Haaland, and shrugged in smug satisfaction when it pinged in off the post after 36 minutes. Bellingham woke England up just before half-time. Anthony Gordon cut the ball inside. Bellingham controlled, drove, and finished into the bottom corner with his weaker foot. It might have been 2-1 at half time when Bellingham slipped Harry Kane through. But England's captain went slightly early - and saw his deft chip ruled out.

Norway were the aggressors in the opening exchanges of the second half. They almost had a second goal, too. Torbjorn Heggem hooked the ball into the roof of the net following a corner, but VAR chalked it off after Haaland shoved Elliot Anderson as the cross was floated in. They came close again after 75 minutes, when Kristoffer Ajer headed off the bar. England had some moments at the end of the second half, highlighted by a teasing ball by Bukayo Saka that no one turned home. Otherwise, though, this was a game destined for extra minutes.

England struck early there. Morgan Rogers's teasing shot was spilled by the goalkeeper. Three Norwegian players stood on their heels. Bellingham didn't, slotting home the rebound. And then it was a question of defending, something that this England team suddenly seems to love. Dan Burn headed a few away. Jordan Pickford didn't have a save to make. Onto the semis, then - despite Tuchel's gripes.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Miami Stadium as England once again dug deep to set up a mouth-watering showdown with Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday...