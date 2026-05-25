Winners and losers of the 2025-26 Premier League season: Mikel Arteta and Bruno Fernandes make statements - but Liverpool and Chelsea's decision-makers have questions to answer

Slot probably could have been classed as a 'winner' - simply because he's still Liverpool coach. Despite overseeing one of the worst title defences in Premier League history, the Dutchman managed to see out the season, which took some doing, particularly in light of Mohamed Salah's not-so-subtle shots at the team's style of play and declining standards in the dressing room.

However, while Slot retains the support of his employers, it was made painfully clear during May's draw with Chelsea at Anfield that the fans have lost faith in the man who led Liverpool to their record-equalling 20th English championship just a year ago. They'd already been chanting Xabi Alonso's name before the end of the humiliating FA Cup loss at Manchester City - and who could blame them?

They'd grown tired of Slot's excuses and damning inability to do anything about his team's defensive deficiencies, malfunctioning midfield or misfiring forward line - all of which contributed to Liverpool limping over the line and into a Champions League place at the end of a trying, trophy-less campaign.

Of course, the supporters aren't just dissatisfied with Slot. They know he's not solely to blame for the Reds' remarkable regression.

Fenway Sports Group's (FSG) CEO of Football Michael Edwards and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes were chiefly responsible for the £450 million summer spending spree that weakened the strongest team in England. Indeed, of the 10 players to arrive at Anfield last summer, only one, Hugo Ekitike, could be classed as an unqualified success - and even he's facing an uncertain future after rupturing his Achilles tendon in April.

Despite showing flashes of his undoubted class, £100m man Florian Wirtz has flattered to deceive on too many occasions, Giorgi Mamardashvili doesn't look like an upgrade on Caoimhin Kelleher let alone Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong has struggled for form and fitness, while British-record signing Alexander Isak is looking like one of the biggest flops in football history.

The start of next season, thus, feels like make or break for Slot, Edwards and Hughes. All three of them are out of contract in 2027 and, right now, there's no desire among the fanbase for any of them to be given extensions.