Vinicius Junior is one of Real Madrid’s key players as the club faces crucial matches in the coming weeks – including the two Champions League quarter-final fixtures against Bayern Munich in early April. And of all times, the star forward now appears to be carrying an injury.
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Will Vinicius Junior miss the match against Bayern Munich? Injury concerns for the Real Madrid star whilst on international duty with Brazil
According to the Brazilian website Globo Esporte, the 25-year-old had to sit out training on Saturday and did not take to the pitch with manager Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Instead, Vini Jr. was only able to complete a few exercises in the gym and subsequently received treatment.
Is Vini Jr.’s break from training just a precaution?
However, the break from training is said to be merely a precautionary measure, after Vini reportedly felt pain in his thigh following the friendly against France (1–2) – although an examination on Friday apparently revealed no injury. It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will field the Real Madrid star against Croatia on Tuesday.
The Royals will nevertheless be monitoring the situation closely, as a long-term absence would be a bitter blow for coach Alvaro Arbeloa’s team. The Brazilian is Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer behind Kylian Mbappe; in 43 matches across all competitions this season, Vini has contributed 17 goals and 13 assists so far.
Vini Jr.: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
LaLiga
28
11
6
Champions League
12
5
7
Copa del Rey
1
-
-
Super Cup
2
1
-