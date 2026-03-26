Why De Zerbi could be heading to Tottenham: Tudor’s stance and the other names on the list, from Pochettino to Thiago Motta

In recent weeks, there has been persistent talk of possible replacements for the Croatian manager should he leave Tottenham before the end of this season: among the names linked with the Spurs is that of Roberto De Zerbi, who has been out of work since reaching a mutual agreement with Marseille last February. The Brescia-born manager is indeed one of the names the club is considering as a potential successor to Tudor, although the current plan is to make a move only after the end of this season, in the hope that they can avoid relegation. The other names on the list are Mauricio Pochettino, the current US national team manager and a former Tottenham manager, and Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth. Further down the list are Thiago Motta, Sean Dyche (formerly of Nottingham Forest), Ryan Mason (West Bromwich) and Robbie Keane.



