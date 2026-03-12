AFP
'Who wouldn't want the job?' - Jurgen Klinsmann responds to Tottenham job links as pressure builds on Igor Tudor
Emotional spark over tactical mastery
With Spurs also sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, Klinsmann argues that the next appointment must prioritize emotional connection over tactical complexity. As a crucial six-pointer against Nottingham Forest looms, he believes the squad is in desperate need of a psychological spark and a renewed fighting spirit to ensure their survival.
Klinsmann outlines the blueprint for Spurs survival
"Who wouldn't want the job, it is Tottenham. Whoever you choose, you need a person who can connect to everyone emotionally, that knows the club, that feels the club, that feels the people," Klinsmann, who took in two spells at Spurs as a player, explained to ESPN. "Because, to get out of this mess, they need to develop a fighting spirit, a really nasty, ugly, fighting spirit and that goes only over the emotions. So you don't need to have to bring in the mastermind of tactical stuff or whatever, you need to have somebody who gets everybody onboard... it goes only over the emotions, the willingness to suffer and fight and maybe take the ball away from some ballboys on the sidelines."
The Kinsky controversy and Tudor's 'brutal' decision
Tudor’s tenure hit a breaking point following a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie, specifically regarding his treatment of young keeper Antonin Kinsky, who was subbed after just 17 minutes after two key blunders. Klinsmann, whose son is also a goalkeeper, was highly critical of the move.
"I think if you ask him [Tudor] today... he would re-think their whole situation," Klinsmann said. "Obviously, it is a killer for the kid, it is the worst thing a goalkeeper can go through... to then get pulled off after 17 minutes in a game in front of a sold-out crowd in Madrid, because you have these two blackouts is simply brutal."
'He threw him in the cold water'
The fallout has left Tudor’s future hanging by a thread, with many questioning the logic of such a public humiliation. Klinsmann suggested the management of the situation was fundamentally flawed.
"He threw him in the cold water and in that moment, the water was too cold," Klinsmann concluded. "He made those two huge mistakes... just drag it out until half-time. Maybe then you can talk to him and then you explain to him that you will sub him off... He decided to do it after 17 minutes and that is a huge punishment for a young kid like him."
