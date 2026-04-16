"It was a tricky situation; I intended to play the ball out to Stani [Josip Stanisic] on the right, but I executed the pass really poorly. It was just a poor pass from me,” Neuer told reporters in the mixed zone. The error also served as a wake-up call: Real Madrid were punishing any slip-up, and the tie was far from over. “It’s obviously a rubbish start for me, but I have to put that behind me and keep playing, just as we always do,” he added.

He also looked exposed for the second goal, when Güler curled a free-kick into the net. Asked whether he spotted the shot too late or if it had been placed too perfectly, the veteran replied: “No, it was a superb strike. In terms of pace too.” Speaking to DAZN, Neuer also called his mistake for the opening goal a “lucky ball” and praised Güler’s excellent left foot. “There was good power behind it; he can do that easily and that’s what sets him apart.”

Sporting director Max Eberl, speaking after the 4-3 win to DAZN, acknowledged the disappointment but reminded everyone that “in football, one game you’re the hero, the next you’re the fool when you make a mistake.” In the first leg, Neuer had been instrumental in Bayern’s 2-1 win, making several brilliant saves and earning UEFA’s Man of the Match award. Even then, however, his attempts to speed up play occasionally backfired—just as they did when Güler struck his first goal—highlighting a risk that remains part of his game.