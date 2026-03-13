"We have great respect": Speculation over a blockbuster transfer involving Erling Haaland and FC Barcelona is gaining fresh momentum

Haaland is under contract with City until 2034 and is therefore unlikely to come cheap for any interested clubs. To make matters worse, Barcelona is in serious financial trouble and is therefore not really in a position to afford large transfer fees.

With Robert Lewandowski’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Barca are desperately searching for a new striker. According to recent media reports, Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez is the leading candidate to succeed the Pole, though the Catalans would likely have to fork out a three-figure million sum for the Argentine as well.

Furthermore, it is not yet set in stone that Lewandowski will actually leave the club at the end of the season. He himself has not yet made a final decision about his future, the Pole explained recently: “I don’t know. Because I need to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right moment yet.”