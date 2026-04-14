'We can't always be good!' - Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe vents frustration over football's 'era of excessive consumption'

In an insightful interview with GQ Espana, the France international began by reflecting on the immense privilege of his position.

Mbappe said: “For me, it’s like a gift from God. To have the opportunity to live my passion, to play the best matches, to be at the best club in the world. I am always very grateful to be on the pitch, to get up every morning to do what makes me happy. I love being on the pitch, and feeling like I’m standing on the best ground in the world, in a country that, football-wise, is one of the best in the world.”