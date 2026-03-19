Wayne Rooney sparks controversy by naming South Africa 2010 as 'worst' World Cup after England's dismal failure at tournament

Rooney stated during the interview with The Overlap: "You are not getting a worse World Cup than South Africa in 2010. That tournament never felt like a World Cup." His comments have immediately reignited debates regarding the legacy of the event and whether his personal struggles have clouded his judgment of the competition's overall success.

“We were on our way to our opening game in the United States, and the atmosphere felt completely unusual,” Rooney said on The Overlap.

“It was dark, there were no fans around, and none of the usual welcome from supporters you expect before a match,” he added. “It just didn’t feel like a World Cup at all.”