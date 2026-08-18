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'We want to be the best club in the world' - Mikel Arteta outlines Arsenal's ultimate transfer vision for total dominance
Arsenal target global dominance
Speaking to Sky Sports at a launch event ahead of Friday, Mikel Arteta outlined his vision. "It's certainly the ambition of the club and the owners to be the best club in the world," he stated.
"In order to do that, you need the best facilities, the best stadium, the best supporters, and you need the best squad and the best players in the world. Those are the ones that win you football matches and the ones that can be decisive when it matters. That's what we try to build with the actual players that we have, and with the players that we want to sign to make the difference for Arsenal."
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Arteta sees fire in his players
Arsenal go into the season as favourites after a 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City on Sunday. Arteta embraces this pressure. "I think this is part of our industry, and that's OK," he explained.
"For me, it's when I look into the eyes of my players and I see that fire, that desire and the will to be better every single day. That's the only thing that I care about." On defending the title, he added: "That's an opportunity that we have ahead, and we are very conscious of what it's going to take to deliver that. But I feel the ambition, I feel the desire, and I feel the ability and the conviction around the team that we can do it."
Arsenal seek elite transfer opportunities
Arsenal have spent £143.5m on four summer signings, but chief executive Richard Garlick insists the club will not stand still. Seeking elite additions, Garlick stated: "In the past we've looked at players that maybe helped build out the squad or get us to a certain level, but now we're competing right at the top level, and we do need to bring in players that are going to change the dial."
Acknowledging the immense difficulty of improving a squad that won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, he added: "We're probably fishing in a smaller pool of quality players, and that means that it's tricky to land those players that are going to drive Arsenal forward."
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What comes next for the Gunners?
Arsenal will launch their title defence against Coventry on Friday night. As the transfer window enters its final two weeks, Arteta and Garlick will continue to scour the market for elite talent. If the right opportunity emerges, the club are perfectly positioned to strike, ensuring their squad remains fully equipped to secure back-to-back league titles.
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