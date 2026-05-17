Vitor Pereira fuels Elliot Anderson transfer optimism for Man Utd & Man City as Nottingham Forest boss admits 'everything can happen' in summer window

In the wake of a narrow 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford, Pereira was grilled on whether he feared losing the talented midfielder to one of the Premier League's heavyweights. Despite Forest’s desire to keep their core squad intact, the Portuguese coach admitted that the final decision might be out of his hands once the transfer window opens.

"I don’t have the answers. The market is the market and everything can happen," Pereira told reporters. "What I can say to you is that the club wants to keep him playing for us, for sure. The club wants to keep almost all the players because this is a very good group with quality and character and we have a very good base for next season."