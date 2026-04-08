Paris Saint-Germain have taken a significant step towards the Champions League semi-finals after securing a crucial 2–0 home victory over Liverpool in Wednesday’s first-leg quarter-final at the Parc des Princes.

Paris took the lead in the 11th minute through Desiré Doué, and his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added the second goal in the 65th minute.

The result puts PSG within sight of the semi-finals, meaning they can afford to lose by a single goal, draw, or win next Tuesday at Anfield and still progress.

Liverpool, now chasing the tie, must win by at least three goals on home soil next Tuesday if they are to reach the last four. The hosts struck first in the 11th minute when Dessi Dembélé, starting in place of the injured Kylian Mbappé, collected a loose ball inside the box and slotted it beyond Alisson Becker. The goal arrived at a moment when Liverpool were pressing high, yet Paris’s counter-pressing intensity forced the visitors into a costly turnover. Jürgen Klopp’s side attempted to respond, enjoying spells of possession and testing Gianluigi Donnarumma with efforts from distance. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez both went close, but the Italian goalkeeper was equal to every shot, maintaining his concentration and keeping the Reds at bay. PSG’s second arrived midway through the second half as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, running onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Vitinha, coolly finished into the far corner. The Georgian winger’s pace and intelligence have already attracted admiring glances from Europe’s elite, and this clinical strike underlined his growing influence. With the aggregate score now favouring the French champions, Liverpool face an uphill battle at Anfield. They have previously overturned deficits on home turf, most memorably against Barcelona in 2019, but history suggests that overturning a two-goal deficit against a side as disciplined as PSG will demand a near-perfect performance. For now, Christophe Galtier’s men can savour a hard-earned victory that moves them closer to a first semi-final appearance since 2020. Their defensive organisation, coupled with deadly counter-attacking speed, could yet prove decisive when the teams meet again next week.