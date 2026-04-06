The Cupra Arena was transformed into a Blaugrana stronghold on April 5, as Yamal took center stage in Gerard Pique’s innovative seven-a-side competition. After watching from the VIP box, the winger descended to the pitch to execute a flawless "president’s penalty" against veteran goalkeeper Tomeu Nadal. This clinical finish provided the necessary momentum for La Capital to secure an 8-7 win, punctuated by Sergi Vives’ decisive golden goal in front of the mesmerised crowd.
VIDEO: Lamine Yamal scores goal in Kings League thriller with Barcelona team-mates Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo watching on
Yamal inspires comeback
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Prolific form continues
Yamal’s appearance in the world of seven-a-side football comes during a spectacular season where he has recorded 21 goals and 16 assists for Barcelona. His dominant form has been instrumental in firing the Catalan giants to a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table with just eight games remaining. This brief distraction from a high-pressure campaign allowed the productive forward to showcase his immense confidence and entertain the crowd.
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Elite European test
Yamal and his Barcelona team-mates are turning their attention back to the business end of the professional campaign. The Catalan giants are preparing for a massive Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid, with the first leg set for April 8 at the Camp Nou. This high-stakes European tie will be decided six days later when the two sides meet for the return leg at the Metropolitano.