VIDEO: How Jordan Henderson injured his arm as England celebrated World Cup win over Mexico - with Brentford midfielder being stretchered from the field & taken to hospital
Freak accident ruins Azteca joy
What should have been a night of pure jubilation for the Three Lions quickly descended into concern as medical staff were called onto the pitch long after the final whistle. England had just secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals, thanks in large part to Jude Bellingham scoring twice in a dominant first-half display.
However, as the squad toasted their success in front of the traveling support, Henderson attempted to jump over the advertising hoardings. Disaster struck when the midfielder slipped while clambering back toward the pitch, landing awkwardly on his elbow and wrist. The veteran was quickly surrounded by concerned teammates who shielded him from view as a stretcher was brought out.
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Tuchel confirms hospitalisation as team-mates rally around veteran
England manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the injury appears to be significant, tempering the mood after his side overcame a red card for Jarell Quansah to see out the win. Tuchel revealed that Henderson was given oxygen on the field before being transported to a local medical facility.
"He’s not good. It’s not good. He injured his wrist and it looks really bad," Tuchel told BBC Sport. "It's a very special night for us. Mixed feelings because I am exhausted and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured, he injured his wrist and is at the hospital at the moment. It's a quite serious injury and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure, I just did the press and the doctor told me he is in hospital."
Captain Harry Kane, who had earlier kept his Golden Boot hopes alive by burying a second-half penalty, offered a brief update on the situation. "Jordan just fell over there. I think he's okay, just something to do with his arm," the skipper noted.
Midfield star Bellingham, the Man of the Match on the night, praised the medical staff's quick response. "He's in a bit of bother, but the medical team have got everything under control. I best to not give too much detail when I don't know too much what's going on, but everyone was there to support him and even that was a beautiful thing to see," Bellingham remarked.
- Getty
Quarter-final preparations overshadowed
The injury comes as a significant blow to the squad’s morale as they prepare to fly to Miami for a quarter-final clash against Norway this Saturday. While Henderson has transitioned into a supporting role within the squad under Tuchel, the 36-year-old's leadership and experience remain vital components of the Three Lions' setup behind the scenes.
Medical assessments will continue over the next 24 hours to determine the full extent of the damage to Henderson's arm and wrist. With the tournament reaching its business end, England will be sweating on the fitness of several players, though the freak nature of this particular setback has left the camp in a state of shock during what should have been their finest hour.
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