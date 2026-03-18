VIDEO: Half-century heroes! Harry Kane and Mo Salah both hit 50 Champions League goals as Bayern & Liverpool stars cement European legacy

For Kane, his milestone arrived during Bayern Munich's crucial knockout tie against Atalanta. He opened the scoring in the first half by converting a penalty, taking his European tally up to 49. He then demonstrated exactly why he is regarded as one of the best forwards in world football, showcasing his elite striker's instinct. Receiving the ball inside a crowded penalty area, Kane executed a brilliant, lightning-fast turn that left the Atalanta defence completely stranded. Before the goalkeeper even had a chance to set his feet, the forward unleashed a devastating, unstoppable shot into the back of the net to bring up his 50th Champions League goal in spectacular fashion.

Lennart Karl and Luis Diaz went on to score later in the game, giving Bayern a 4-1 win on the night and a 10-2 aggregate victory. Up next for Vincent Kompany's men is a quarter-final tie with a Real Madrid side fresh off of eliminating Manchester City.