VIDEO: Gabriel Martinelli produces lovely arrowed finish after Endrick assist as Brazil seal win over Croatia to boost World Cup hopes

Following the final whistle, Ancelotti praised the impact of his younger contingent for providing much-needed tactical variety, stating: "I’m very happy with the younger players. They took their opportunity and gave us more options. Thiago did well, Endrick did well, Danilo did well."

Brentford striker Thiago echoed this sentiment after scoring his first goal for the Selecao: "I want to thank the coach for the opportunity. Scoring my first goal for Brazil is unforgettable."