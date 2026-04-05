VIDEO: Dominik Szoboszlai ushered away from disgruntled Liverpool fans by Federico Chiesa after shoulder shrug & call for support after FA Cup horror show at Man City

The on-pitch confrontation mirrors the internal frustration brewing within the squad, especially for their standout performer. Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool's main star this season, registering 12 goals and eight assists across 44 appearances in all competitions, racking up 3,938 minutes. Speaking after the heavy defeat, he did not hold back in his assessment. "We are playing a catastrophic season. If we don't wake up immediately, we will also be eliminated from the Champions League. We have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we are giving everything for this shirt. What we showed today is unacceptable for a club like Liverpool," he stated emphatically.