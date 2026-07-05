USMNT striker Folarin Balogun has one-game suspension suspended following Bosnia and Herzegovina red card, will be available to face Belgium

Balogun was previously unavailable Monday night after he received a straight red card for a foul against Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, an act that earns players a one-game ban under FIFA regulations. The USMNT did not appeal, and Balogun said he 'accepted the decision.'

However, FIFA stepped in, and suspended the ban for one year.

U.S. Soccer acknowledged FIFA's ruling in a statement: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."



