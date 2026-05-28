Mauricio Pochettino reportedly meets Milan bosses over vacant role as USMNT and U.S. Soccer brush off distraction fears

Despite the timing of the report, those inside the USMNT camp insisted Pochettino's future has not become a distraction as the team begins its final preparations for the World Cup.

"No, it doesn't bother us," Tim Weah said. "I think I'm someone that lives in present day, and right now he's here, and we're working with him, so it's an amazing feeling having such a prestigious coach coaching us. When you want to reach the highest level, you want to be coached by the highest level of coaches, so it's been amazing.

"Whatever he decides to do after us is what the coach decides, and we're here to support him. He's here to support us, and we're just living in the present and making sure that we do our job."

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson also stressed that Pochettino and his staff remain focused on both this summer's World Cup and the federation's long-term project.

"Since the start of this project, when we first met in Barcelona, Mauricio and Jesus and team have been very excited about this summer and the long term of U.S. Soccer," Batson said. "We knew that the focus had to be this summer, and we've been doing that.

"When I first saw the reporting this morning, someone reminded me that Mauricio, Jesus, Dan, and I were actually the last people to leave the National Training Center last night. The session was all about the Olympics, our youth teams and coaching education. They've been very focused on the long-term success of the federation, but we also know we've got to focus on the summer, and they're excited about it."

Batson added that U.S. Soccer has always known there would be outside interest in Pochettino.

"Mauricio and the entire team have been incredibly transparent the entire process," Batson said. "Even when we first met a couple summers ago, there were lots of other people interested in having Mauricio and team join. He had standing offers from other places. He wanted to be here. He's a big believer in what we're doing at U.S. Soccer, he's a big believer in soccer in America, and he's a big believer in this men's team."

Batson also framed the interest as a natural part of having a high-level coach leading the program.

"When you have top-class talent, whether it's sales people, whether it's marketing people, or whether it's coaches, other organizations want them," he said.