Union Berlin have '100% confidence' in Marie-Louise Eta as director hits back at ‘insane’ misogynistic attacks on Bundesliga's first ever woman head coach

According to the Union director, the club has full trust in Eta’s capabilities and believes the criticism directed at her reflects a mindset that should no longer exist in modern football.

"I personally haven’t spoken with [Marie-Louise] about it yet," he said on the club's official website. "I’ve noticed it, but I also refuse to read or even just expose myself to that kind of nonsense, because for me, this is about quality—leadership quality. We have 100 percent confidence in Loui, complete conviction.

"I find it insane that we have to deal with this in this day and age. We’re talking about a highly competent leader here, and you can be sure that everyone here at Union, whether in the stands or within the club itself, stands 100 percent behind this decision and will do everything in their power to ensure that this doesn’t lead to any further discussion in the future. It’s just embarrassing."